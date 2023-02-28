Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. Trims Holdings in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. cut its holdings in shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Get Rating) by 31.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 109,770 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 50,010 shares during the quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P.’s holdings in Nucor were worth $11,744,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in Nucor in the first quarter valued at $48,000. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its stake in Nucor by 150.6% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 7,198 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,067,000 after purchasing an additional 4,326 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in Nucor by 106.2% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 35,889 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,328,000 after purchasing an additional 18,488 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Nucor during the first quarter worth approximately $284,000. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC acquired a new stake in Nucor during the first quarter worth approximately $222,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.33% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NUE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Nucor from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Nucor from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Nucor from $113.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on shares of Nucor in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $172.00 price target on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Nucor has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $146.44.

Nucor Price Performance

Shares of Nucor stock opened at $164.28 on Tuesday. Nucor Co. has a 1-year low of $100.13 and a 1-year high of $187.90. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $155.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $140.85. The company has a current ratio of 3.39, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.72 and a beta of 1.58.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The basic materials company reported $4.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.18 by $0.71. Nucor had a net margin of 18.33% and a return on equity of 42.03%. The firm had revenue of $8.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.54 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $7.97 EPS. Nucor’s revenue was down 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Nucor Co. will post 13.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Nucor Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.10%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Nucor news, EVP Kenneth Rex Query sold 1,962 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.99, for a total value of $349,216.38. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 74,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,195,822.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Nucor news, EVP Kenneth Rex Query sold 1,962 shares of Nucor stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.99, for a total transaction of $349,216.38. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 74,138 shares in the company, valued at $13,195,822.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Daniel R. Needham sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.36, for a total value of $841,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 61,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,293,025.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 12,575 shares of company stock valued at $2,034,130. Company insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Nucor Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Nucor Corp. engages in the manufacturing of steel and steel products. It operates through the following segments: Steel Mills, Steel Products, and Raw Materials. The Steel Mills segment consists of carbon and alloy steel in sheet, bars, structural and plate, steel trading businesses, rebar distribution businesses, and Nucor’s equity method investments.

Further Reading

