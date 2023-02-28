Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. Trims Stock Position in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC)

Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. lowered its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC – Get Rating) by 16.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 161,856 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 31,541 shares during the quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. owned approximately 0.08% of Omnicom Group worth $10,211,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in OMC. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in Omnicom Group by 12.1% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 80,053 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,050,000 after acquiring an additional 8,650 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management increased its holdings in Omnicom Group by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 142,523 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,992,000 after acquiring an additional 3,048 shares in the last quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Omnicom Group by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 4,753 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $300,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Omnicom Group by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,692,565 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $169,873,000 after acquiring an additional 247,953 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PFS Investments Inc. increased its holdings in Omnicom Group by 12.6% in the 3rd quarter. PFS Investments Inc. now owns 426,265 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $26,893,000 after acquiring an additional 47,738 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Omnicom Group alerts:

Omnicom Group Trading Down 0.6 %

NYSE:OMC opened at $91.02 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $86.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $76.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.29, a PEG ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.97. Omnicom Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $61.31 and a 1 year high of $96.52.

Omnicom Group Dividend Announcement

Omnicom Group ( NYSE:OMC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The business services provider reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.15. Omnicom Group had a return on equity of 41.20% and a net margin of 9.21%. The business had revenue of $3.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.75 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.95 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 7.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 6th. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 9th. Omnicom Group’s payout ratio is currently 43.96%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

OMC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley upgraded Omnicom Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $85.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Omnicom Group from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Omnicom Group from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Omnicom Group from $84.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $97.00.

Omnicom Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Omnicom Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of advertising, marketing and corporate communications services. Its agency networks operate in the advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services industry, which are organized into regions, which are the Americas, EMEA and Asia-Pacific.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Omnicom Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Omnicom Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.