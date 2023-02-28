Capital Fund Management S.A. Acquires 143,230 Shares of Livent Co. (NYSE:LTHM)

Capital Fund Management S.A. lifted its position in shares of Livent Co. (NYSE:LTHM – Get Rating) by 84.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 313,624 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 143,230 shares during the quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. owned about 0.17% of Livent worth $9,613,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in LTHM. First Personal Financial Services purchased a new stake in Livent during the third quarter valued at $25,000. Credit Agricole S A bought a new position in shares of Livent in the second quarter worth about $29,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Livent during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new position in Livent during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC purchased a new stake in Livent during the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 90.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

LTHM stock opened at $23.91 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.71, a PEG ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 2.63 and a current ratio of 3.66. Livent Co. has a one year low of $18.26 and a one year high of $36.38. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $23.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.50.

Livent ( NYSE:LTHM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.04. Livent had a net margin of 33.63% and a return on equity of 22.94%. The company had revenue of $219.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $239.28 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.08 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 78.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Livent Co. will post 1.93 EPS for the current year.

LTHM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup increased their price target on Livent from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Mizuho raised their price objective on Livent from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Livent from $30.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Vertical Research raised Livent from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, Bank of America lowered Livent from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $26.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Livent presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.36.

Livent Corp. engages in the production of performance lithium compounds. Its products include battery-grade lithium hydroxide, butyllithium, and purity lithium metal which are used in various performance applications. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe, Middle East, and Africa, Latin America, and Asia Pacific.

