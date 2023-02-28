Capital Fund Management S.A. Boosts Stake in Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY)

Capital Fund Management S.A. boosted its stake in Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY – Get Rating) by 71.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 57,549 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,016 shares during the period. Capital Fund Management S.A.’s holdings in Casey’s General Stores were worth $11,655,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 5,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,160,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 49.3% during the 3rd quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 4,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $942,000 after purchasing an additional 1,536 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 15.2% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 262,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,239,000 after purchasing an additional 34,705 shares during the period. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC lifted its stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 22.4% during the 3rd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 80,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,209,000 after purchasing an additional 14,653 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 137,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,750,000 after buying an additional 10,249 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CASY opened at $210.72 on Tuesday. Casey’s General Stores, Inc. has a 12-month low of $170.82 and a 12-month high of $249.90. The company has a market cap of $7.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.04 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $224.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $222.99.

Casey’s General Stores ( NASDAQ:CASY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 6th. The company reported $3.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.27 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $3.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.15 billion. Casey’s General Stores had a net margin of 2.77% and a return on equity of 17.78%. Research analysts anticipate that Casey’s General Stores, Inc. will post 11.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 1st were given a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 31st. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.72%. Casey’s General Stores’s payout ratio is currently 13.73%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on CASY shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Casey’s General Stores to $270.00 in a report on Monday, December 12th. StockNews.com upgraded Casey’s General Stores from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Stephens upped their price objective on Casey’s General Stores from $265.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Benchmark upped their price objective on Casey’s General Stores from $230.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Casey’s General Stores from $263.00 to $268.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Casey’s General Stores currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $264.50.

Casey’s General Stores, Inc engages in the management and operation of convenience stores and gasoline stations. It provides self-service gasoline, a wide selection of grocery items and an array of freshly prepared food items. The firm offers food, beverages, tobacco products, health and beauty aids, automotive products, and other non-food items.

