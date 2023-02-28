Capital Fund Management S.A. Buys 16,981 Shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT)

Capital Fund Management S.A. raised its stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT – Get Rating) by 43.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 56,099 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,981 shares during the period. Capital Fund Management S.A. owned 0.05% of J.B. Hunt Transport Services worth $8,775,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 0.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,684,870 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,944,626,000 after acquiring an additional 64,061 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 7.3% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,579,989 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,193,621,000 after acquiring an additional 517,629 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 21.8% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,772,187 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $279,067,000 after acquiring an additional 317,060 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 2.8% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,253,579 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $196,085,000 after acquiring an additional 33,777 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 2.5% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 810,661 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $126,847,000 after acquiring an additional 20,135 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.93% of the company’s stock.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Trading Up 0.3 %

JBHT opened at $184.03 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a market capitalization of $19.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.00, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.13. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $184.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $178.09. J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $153.92 and a 52 week high of $218.18.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Increases Dividend

J.B. Hunt Transport Services ( NASDAQ:JBHT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 18th. The transportation company reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.45 by ($0.53). The company had revenue of $3.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.79 billion. J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a net margin of 6.54% and a return on equity of 28.20%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.28 EPS. Analysts forecast that J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. will post 9.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 10th were given a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 9th. This is a boost from J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.26%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently commented on JBHT. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $194.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $230.00 to $228.00 in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Susquehanna increased their price target on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $168.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. UBS Group upped their price objective on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $155.00 to $162.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, J.B. Hunt Transport Services has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $196.39.

Insider Buying and Selling at J.B. Hunt Transport Services

In other news, EVP Alfred C. Harper sold 5,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.33, for a total value of $1,008,749.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 32,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,196,383.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Company Profile

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc engages in the provision of logistics solutions. It operates through the following segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS) and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight operations for rail carriers.

