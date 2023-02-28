Capital Fund Management S.A. Grows Position in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

Capital Fund Management S.A. boosted its stake in shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Get Rating) by 37.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 117,219 shares of the game software company’s stock after buying an additional 32,231 shares during the period. Capital Fund Management S.A.’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $13,563,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EA. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Electronic Arts during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new position in Electronic Arts during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. MCF Advisors LLC increased its position in Electronic Arts by 2,500.0% during the 3rd quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 260 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 70.1% in the 2nd quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 262 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Electronic Arts in the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Institutional investors own 89.46% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.84, for a total value of $604,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 85,274 shares in the company, valued at $10,304,510.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.83, for a total value of $105,464.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 26,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,553,477.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 5,000 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.84, for a total value of $604,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 85,274 shares in the company, valued at $10,304,510.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 15,400 shares of company stock worth $1,930,090 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ EA opened at $111.09 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $30.67 billion, a PE ratio of 29.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.18 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23. The business’s fifty day moving average is $119.93 and its 200 day moving average is $123.79. Electronic Arts Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $109.24 and a fifty-two week high of $142.79.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The game software company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.62 by ($1.89). Electronic Arts had a net margin of 14.08% and a return on equity of 14.38%. The company had revenue of $2.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.50 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.80 earnings per share. Electronic Arts’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 4.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be given a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.68%. Electronic Arts’s payout ratio is 20.49%.

EA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Electronic Arts from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Citigroup reduced their target price on Electronic Arts from $147.00 to $131.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Electronic Arts from $145.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Barclays reduced their target price on Electronic Arts from $132.00 to $118.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Electronic Arts from $154.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $135.54.

Electronic Arts, Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Anthem, Need for Speed, and Plants v.

