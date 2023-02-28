Capital Fund Management S.A. Has $7.57 Million Stock Holdings in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA)

Capital Fund Management S.A. decreased its position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA – Get Rating) by 20.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 937,732 shares of the company’s stock after selling 246,878 shares during the period. Capital Fund Management S.A. owned about 0.08% of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries worth $7,567,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of TEVA. Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 7,418,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,871,000 after purchasing an additional 524,548 shares during the period. AIA Group Ltd raised its position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 27.4% during the second quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 21,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,000 after purchasing an additional 4,725 shares in the last quarter. MQS Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries during the second quarter worth $89,000. X Square Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 24.2% in the second quarter. X Square Capital LLC now owns 252,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,899,000 after purchasing an additional 49,165 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Agricole S A bought a new stake in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in the second quarter worth $34,000. 50.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Teva Pharmaceutical Industries alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TEVA has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $11.00 to $10.00 in a report on Monday, November 14th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $10.00 to $12.00 in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, UBS Group cut shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.78.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Stock Performance

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Profile

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries stock opened at $9.90 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.05. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited has a 12 month low of $6.78 and a 12 month high of $11.44.

(Get Rating)

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. engages in the development, production, and sale of medicines. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe, and International Markets. The company was founded in 1901 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teva Pharmaceutical Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.