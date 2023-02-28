Capital Fund Management S.A. Sells 11,916 Shares of Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H)

Capital Fund Management S.A. lowered its position in shares of Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H – Get Rating) by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 99,955 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,916 shares during the quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A.’s holdings in Hyatt Hotels were worth $8,092,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pinebridge Investments L.P. increased its stake in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 289.0% during the 2nd quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 389 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 136.4% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 487 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hyatt Hotels during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hyatt Hotels during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Cutler Group LLC CA purchased a new stake in shares of Hyatt Hotels during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $56,000. Institutional investors own 46.89% of the company’s stock.

H opened at $116.33 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $104.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $95.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.24 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.68. Hyatt Hotels Co. has a one year low of $70.12 and a one year high of $119.37.

Hyatt Hotels ( NYSE:H Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $2.23. The firm had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.52 billion. Hyatt Hotels had a net margin of 7.72% and a return on equity of 10.22%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($2.78) EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Hyatt Hotels Co. will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $113.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Redburn Partners began coverage on shares of Hyatt Hotels in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Hyatt Hotels from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $111.00 to $113.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $136.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Hyatt Hotels from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Hyatt Hotels has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $119.43.

In other news, Director Cary D. Mcmillan sold 1,790 shares of Hyatt Hotels stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.93, for a total transaction of $203,934.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Hyatt Hotels news, Director Cary D. Mcmillan sold 1,790 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.93, for a total value of $203,934.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Mark R. Vondrasek sold 450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.73, for a total transaction of $45,328.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $535,581.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 21.24% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hyatt Hotels Corp. engages in the development and management of resort and hotel chains. It operates through the following segments: Owned and Leased Hotels, Americas Management and Franchising, ASPAC Management and Franchising, EAME/SW Asia Management and Franchising, and Apple Leisure Group. The Owned and Leased Hotels segment offers hospitality services and hotels.

