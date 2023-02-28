Capital International Ltd. CA Acquires 13,578 Shares of BioNTech SE (NASDAQ:BNTX)

Capital International Ltd. CA increased its holdings in shares of BioNTech SE (NASDAQ:BNTX – Get Rating) by 548.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,054 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,578 shares during the period. Capital International Ltd. CA’s holdings in BioNTech were worth $2,165,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. International Biotechnology Trust PLC acquired a new stake in BioNTech in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in BioNTech in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Huntington National Bank acquired a new stake in BioNTech in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in BioNTech in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Activest Wealth Management raised its position in BioNTech by 39,000.0% in the 3rd quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 15.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ BNTX opened at $130.86 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 5.37, a quick ratio of 5.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. BioNTech SE has a 12 month low of $117.08 and a 12 month high of $189.07. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $147.18 and a 200-day moving average of $148.25. The company has a market capitalization of $31.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.20.

BNTX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Berenberg Bank set a $300.00 target price on BioNTech in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on BioNTech from $203.00 to $216.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on BioNTech from $177.00 to $156.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. UBS Group set a $168.00 price target on BioNTech in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, TheStreet raised BioNTech from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $206.69.

BioNTech SE, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes immunotherapies for cancer and other infectious diseases. The company is developing FixVac product candidates, including BNT111, which is in Phase II clinical trial for advance melanoma; BNT112 that is in Phase I/IIa clinical trial for prostate cancer; BNT113, which is in Phase II clinical trial to treat HPV+ head and neck cancers; BNT114 that is in Phase I clinical trial for triple negative breast cancer; BNT115, which is in Phase I clinical trial in ovarian cancer; and BNT116, a preclinical stage product for non-small cell lung cancer.

