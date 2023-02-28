Capital International Ltd. CA Acquires 46,992 Shares of Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR)

Capital International Ltd. CA boosted its holdings in Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Get Rating) by 43.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 156,307 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 46,992 shares during the quarter. Capital International Ltd. CA’s holdings in Baker Hughes were worth $3,276,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BKR. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Baker Hughes during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Baker Hughes during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Evoke Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Baker Hughes by 276.1% during the 2nd quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 1,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,143 shares in the last quarter. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Baker Hughes during the 3rd quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank purchased a new stake in Baker Hughes during the 3rd quarter valued at $48,000. 97.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Baker Hughes Stock Up 2.2 %

Baker Hughes stock opened at $31.04 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $30.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Baker Hughes has a one year low of $20.42 and a one year high of $39.78.

Baker Hughes Announces Dividend

Baker Hughes ( NASDAQ:BKR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 23rd. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.02). Baker Hughes had a positive return on equity of 5.98% and a negative net margin of 2.85%. The firm had revenue of $5.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.25 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Baker Hughes will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 17th. Investors of record on Monday, February 6th were given a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 3rd. Baker Hughes’s dividend payout ratio is currently -126.67%.

Insider Activity at Baker Hughes

In related news, EVP Maria C. Borras sold 9,811 shares of Baker Hughes stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.02, for a total transaction of $284,715.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 74,474 shares in the company, valued at $2,161,235.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BKR has been the topic of several recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Baker Hughes from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Citigroup upped their price objective on Baker Hughes from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Barclays upped their price objective on Baker Hughes from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on Baker Hughes from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, Benchmark initiated coverage on Baker Hughes in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $36.68.

Baker Hughes Profile

Baker Hughes Co is a holding company, which engages in the provision of oilfield products, services, and digital solutions. It operates through the Oilfield Services and Equipment (OFSE) and industrial and Energy Technology (IET) segments. The OFSE segment designs and manufactures products and provides services for onshore and offshore oilfield operations.

