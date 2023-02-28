Capital International Ltd. CA Boosts Position in Grifols, S.A. (NASDAQ:GRFS)

Capital International Ltd. CA grew its stake in Grifols, S.A. (NASDAQ:GRFS – Get Rating) by 22.6% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 325,135 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 59,969 shares during the period. Capital International Ltd. CA’s holdings in Grifols were worth $2,003,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in GRFS. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Grifols by 16.3% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 11,574 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $135,000 after acquiring an additional 1,619 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new stake in shares of Grifols in the first quarter valued at $158,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Grifols by 21.7% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 35,857 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $418,000 after acquiring an additional 6,393 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Grifols by 40.0% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,530 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $122,000 after acquiring an additional 3,010 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Grifols by 30.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,506,483 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $29,276,000 after acquiring an additional 591,834 shares in the last quarter. 14.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on GRFS shares. Morgan Stanley upgraded Grifols from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Grifols from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Grifols in a research report on Friday, November 25th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Barclays upgraded Grifols from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, AlphaValue upgraded Grifols to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Grifols presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.52.

Shares of NASDAQ:GRFS opened at $9.19 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 2.68. The business has a 50-day moving average of $9.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.07. Grifols, S.A. has a 12 month low of $5.71 and a 12 month high of $13.34.

Grifols SA engages in the production of plasma derivatives. It operates through the following segments: Bioscience, Hospital, Diagnostic, Bio Supplies, and Others. The Bioscience Segment includes all activities related with products deriving from human plasma for therapeutic use. The Hospital Segment comprises of all non-biological pharmaceutical products and medical supplies manufactured by group companies earmarked for hospital pharmacy.

