Capital International Ltd. CA Boosts Stock Holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Capital International Ltd. CA raised its holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) by 12.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,050 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,413 shares during the period. Capital International Ltd. CA’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $3,011,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC grew its stake in McDonald’s by 57.8% during the third quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 24,941 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $5,755,000 after acquiring an additional 9,132 shares in the last quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC grew its stake in McDonald’s by 0.3% during the third quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 172,083 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $39,709,000 after acquiring an additional 486 shares in the last quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC grew its stake in McDonald’s by 6.2% during the second quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 11,355 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $2,803,000 after acquiring an additional 661 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in McDonald’s by 8.3% during the third quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,120 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $258,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Disciplined Equity Management Inc. bought a new stake in McDonald’s during the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.86% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on MCD shares. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $295.00 to $290.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $263.00 to $277.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $296.00 to $283.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $305.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of McDonald’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 16th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $288.41.

Insider Transactions at McDonald’s

McDonald’s Trading Up 0.4 %

In other news, CEO Christopher J. Kempczinski sold 3,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $267.69, for a total value of $1,030,606.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 34,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,271,978.53. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In related news, CEO Christopher J. Kempczinski sold 3,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $267.69, for a total value of $1,030,606.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 34,637 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,271,978.53. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, SVP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 2,876 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total transaction of $776,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 1,184 shares in the company, valued at approximately $319,680. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 8,122 shares of company stock valued at $2,177,681 in the last three months. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of McDonald’s stock opened at $264.78 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $267.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $262.57. The company has a market cap of $193.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.71, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.64. McDonald’s Co. has a 12-month low of $217.68 and a 12-month high of $281.67.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The fast-food giant reported $2.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.46 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $5.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.75 billion. McDonald’s had a net margin of 26.65% and a negative return on equity of 120.10%. The company’s revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.23 EPS. Analysts predict that McDonald’s Co. will post 10.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

McDonald’s Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be given a $1.52 dividend. This represents a $6.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 28th. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 72.81%.

About McDonald’s

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S., International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations on the United States. The International Operated Markets segment consists of operations and the franchising of restaurants in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Russia, Spain, and the U.K.

Featured Articles

