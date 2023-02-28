Capital International Ltd. CA Has $4.25 Million Position in Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ)

Capital International Ltd. CA grew its holdings in Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ – Get Rating) by 96.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 77,323 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 37,880 shares during the quarter. Capital International Ltd. CA’s holdings in Block were worth $4,252,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SQ. CI Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Block by 101.3% in the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,435 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 722 shares during the period. Coatue Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Block by 3.4% in the third quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 4,980,324 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $273,868,000 after buying an additional 162,870 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Block by 58.8% in the third quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 47,575 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,616,000 after buying an additional 17,619 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its stake in shares of Block by 80.0% in the third quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 30,254 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,664,000 after buying an additional 13,448 shares during the period. Finally, Barrier Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Block by 128.1% in the third quarter. Barrier Capital Management LLC now owns 67,526 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,713,000 after buying an additional 37,920 shares during the period. 59.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SQ has been the subject of several research reports. Macquarie upgraded shares of Block from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $100.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Block from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $93.00 price target on shares of Block in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Block from $134.00 to $114.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price target on shares of Block in a research note on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $107.19.

In other Block news, CAO Ajmere Dale sold 1,032 shares of Block stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.28, for a total transaction of $66,336.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 46,892 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,014,217.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Alyssa Henry sold 30,769 shares of Block stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.81, for a total transaction of $1,871,062.89. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 422,617 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $25,699,339.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 272,698 shares of company stock valued at $19,465,562 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 11.52% of the company's stock.

Shares of Block stock opened at $75.14 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.85. The firm has a market cap of $44.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -79.09, a P/E/G ratio of 32.74 and a beta of 2.33. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $73.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $67.51. Block, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $51.34 and a fifty-two week high of $149.00.

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

