Capital International Ltd. CA Increases Stock Position in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS)

Capital International Ltd. CA lifted its holdings in shares of The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS – Get Rating) by 171.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 99,621 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 62,985 shares during the quarter. Capital International Ltd. CA’s holdings in Mosaic were worth $4,815,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Veriti Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Mosaic by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 6,948 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $336,000 after buying an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV lifted its stake in shares of Mosaic by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 19,184 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $927,000 after buying an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Mosaic by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 25,236 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,220,000 after buying an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Mosaic by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC now owns 26,071 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,260,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in Mosaic by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 10,846 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $512,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. 85.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MOS stock opened at $53.01 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 1.18. The Mosaic Company has a 52 week low of $40.29 and a 52 week high of $79.28. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $47.76 and its 200 day moving average is $50.31. The firm has a market cap of $18.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.31, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.55.

Mosaic ( NYSE:MOS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The basic materials company reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.08 by ($0.34). Mosaic had a net margin of 18.73% and a return on equity of 33.04%. The business had revenue of $4.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.22 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.95 EPS. Mosaic’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that The Mosaic Company will post 8.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 1st. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.51%. This is a positive change from Mosaic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Mosaic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 6.01%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Mosaic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Mosaic from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Mosaic from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Mosaic from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Mosaic from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.19.

The Mosaic Co engages in the production and marketing of concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients. The company operates its businesses through its wholly and majority owned subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. The Phosphates segment owns and operates mines and production facilities in North America which produces concentrated phosphate crop nutrients and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients, and concentrated crop nutrients.

