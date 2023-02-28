Capital International Ltd. CA Invests $819,000 in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

Capital International Ltd. CA bought a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 11,940 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $819,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Heritage Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 53.4% in the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 359 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 29.2% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 597 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Smith Moore & CO. increased its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 6.2% in the second quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 2,633 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $215,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 4.6% in the third quarter. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 3,575 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $245,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zacks Investment Management increased its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 4.5% during the third quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 3,792 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $260,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. 16.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TSM has been the topic of several analyst reports. Erste Group Bank raised Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 18th. TheStreet cut Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.00.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE:TSM opened at $87.30 on Tuesday. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 1 year low of $59.43 and a 1 year high of $111.11. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $86.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $79.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $452.74 billion, a PE ratio of 13.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 1.94.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 12th. The semiconductor company reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.02. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a return on equity of 38.29% and a net margin of 44.81%. The business had revenue of $19.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.29 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 5.6 EPS for the current year.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 16th will be given a dividend of $0.3597 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.65%. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.49%.

About Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of integrated circuits and wafer semiconductor devices. Its chips are used in personal computers and peripheral products, information applications, wired and wireless communications systems products, and automotive and industrial equipment including consumer electronics such as digital video compact disc player, digital television, game consoles, and digital cameras.

