Capital International Ltd. CA Makes New $3.63 Million Investment in Hess Co. (NYSE:HES)

Capital International Ltd. CA bought a new position in shares of Hess Co. (NYSE:HES – Get Rating) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 33,327 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $3,632,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CI Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Hess by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 13,234 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,442,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Horizon Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hess by 25.0% in the 3rd quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 3,051 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $333,000 after purchasing an additional 611 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Hess by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 325,352 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $35,461,000 after purchasing an additional 21,556 shares in the last quarter. Barometer Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Hess by 49.7% in the 3rd quarter. Barometer Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,199,000 after purchasing an additional 3,650 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hess in the 3rd quarter valued at $267,000. 86.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hess Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of Hess stock opened at $138.88 on Tuesday. Hess Co. has a 1 year low of $89.80 and a 1 year high of $160.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 1.72. The company has a market capitalization of $42.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.32 and a beta of 1.55. The company’s fifty day moving average is $144.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $134.65.

Hess Dividend Announcement

Hess ( NYSE:HES Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $3.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.83 billion. Hess had a net margin of 19.21% and a return on equity of 27.85%. Hess’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.85 EPS. Analysts forecast that Hess Co. will post 7.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 19th were issued a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 16th. Hess’s payout ratio is 20.86%.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Andrew P. Slentz sold 5,701 shares of Hess stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.46, for a total value of $795,061.46. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 39,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,475,757.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Andrew P. Slentz sold 5,701 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.46, for a total value of $795,061.46. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 39,264 shares in the company, valued at $5,475,757.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO John P. Rielly sold 13,481 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.46, for a total transaction of $1,880,060.26. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 308,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,090,629.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 181,499 shares of company stock valued at $25,907,245 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 9.93% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on HES. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Hess from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Hess from $155.00 to $153.00 in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Hess from $123.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Mizuho downgraded shares of Hess from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $150.00 to $164.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Hess from $162.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $164.00.

Hess Company Profile

Hess Corp is an exploration and production company, which engages in exploration, development, production, transportation, purchase & sale of crude oil, natural gas liquids and natural gas with production operations. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production and Midstream.

See Also

