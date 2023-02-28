Capital International Ltd. CA Raises Holdings in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY)

Capital International Ltd. CA grew its position in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Rating) by 33.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,526 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 2,885 shares during the quarter. Capital International Ltd. CA’s holdings in Workday were worth $1,754,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in WDAY. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Workday by 674.2% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,274,400 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $317,461,000 after buying an additional 1,980,629 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Workday during the 3rd quarter worth $161,644,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in shares of Workday by 100.7% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,079,085 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $164,258,000 after purchasing an additional 541,353 shares during the last quarter. Natixis lifted its stake in shares of Workday by 6,370.4% during the 2nd quarter. Natixis now owns 438,240 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $61,170,000 after purchasing an additional 431,467 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management SA lifted its stake in shares of Workday by 29.3% during the 2nd quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 1,723,205 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $240,525,000 after purchasing an additional 390,907 shares during the last quarter. 66.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on Workday from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Workday from $215.00 to $195.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 5th. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on Workday from $220.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Bank of America upped their price objective on Workday from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Workday from $235.00 to $223.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $215.33.

In other Workday news, Director George J. Still, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.38, for a total transaction of $846,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,693,800. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other news, CFO Barbara A. Larson sold 1,491 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.73, for a total value of $241,139.43. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 75,097 shares in the company, valued at $12,145,437.81. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director George J. Still, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.38, for a total value of $846,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,693,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 119,548 shares of company stock worth $20,795,439. 21.74% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Workday stock opened at $184.93 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $47.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -149.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 186.81 and a beta of 1.25. Workday, Inc. has a 52 week low of $128.72 and a 52 week high of $250.00. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $175.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $161.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The software maker reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.63 billion. Workday had a negative return on equity of 2.11% and a negative net margin of 5.29%. Workday’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.20) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Workday, Inc. will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Workday declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, November 29th that permits the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the software maker to buy up to 1.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Workday, Inc engages in the development of enterprise cloud applications for finance and human resources. It delivers financial management, human capital management and analytics applications designed for companies, educational institutions and government agencies. The company was founded by David A.

