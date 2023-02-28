Capital International Ltd. CA Raises Position in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Capital International Ltd. CA boosted its holdings in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) by 9.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 57,093 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,724 shares during the period. Capital International Ltd. CA’s holdings in General Mills were worth $4,374,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of GIS. Capital Analysts LLC boosted its holdings in General Mills by 95.0% in the second quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Selway Asset Management purchased a new position in General Mills in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. TD Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in General Mills in the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC boosted its holdings in General Mills by 50.7% in the third quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC bought a new position in General Mills during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.48% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Jonathon Nudi sold 10,894 shares of General Mills stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.49, for a total transaction of $920,434.06. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 82,784 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,994,420.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Sean N. Walker sold 27,157 shares of General Mills stock in a transaction on Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.87, for a total transaction of $2,304,814.59. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 90,975 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,721,048.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Jonathon Nudi sold 10,894 shares of General Mills stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.49, for a total value of $920,434.06. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 82,784 shares in the company, valued at $6,994,420.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 40,006 shares of company stock worth $3,393,359 in the last three months. 0.67% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

GIS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Mizuho initiated coverage on General Mills in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded General Mills from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $88.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on General Mills from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Piper Sandler increased their target price on General Mills from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, UBS Group raised General Mills from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $85.00 to $88.00 in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, General Mills currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $82.13.

GIS opened at $80.98 on Tuesday. General Mills, Inc. has a 12 month low of $61.67 and a 12 month high of $88.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market cap of $47.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.32. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $80.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $79.72.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, December 20th. The company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.04. General Mills had a return on equity of 24.09% and a net margin of 15.02%. The firm had revenue of $5.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.15 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that General Mills, Inc. will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Investors of record on Monday, April 10th will be given a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 6th. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.09%.

General Mills, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of branded consumer foods sold through retail stores. The firm operates through the following segments: North America Retail, Europe & Australia, Convenience Stores & Foodservice, Pet, and Asia & Latin America. The North America Retail segment includes grocery stores, mass merchandisers, membership stores, natural food chains, drug, dollar and discount chains and e-commerce grocery providers.

