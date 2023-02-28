CapitaLand China Trust (OTCMKTS:CLDHF) Short Interest Up 1,333.9% in February

CapitaLand China Trust (OTCMKTS:CLDHF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 359,900 shares, an increase of 1,333.9% from the January 31st total of 25,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Daiwa Capital Markets cut shares of CapitaLand China Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1.08 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th.

Get CapitaLand China Trust alerts:

CapitaLand China Trust Price Performance

OTCMKTS CLDHF remained flat at C$0.83 during trading on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.83. CapitaLand China Trust has a 1 year low of C$0.83 and a 1 year high of C$0.89.

CapitaLand China Trust Company Profile

CapitaLand China Trust (CLCT), formerly known as CapitaLand Retail China Trust, is Singapore's largest China-focused real estate investment trust (REIT). Upon completion of the transformational acquisition of five business parks and balance 49% interest in Rock Square, CLCT's enlarged portfolio will comprise of 13 shopping malls and five business park properties.

Featured Articles

