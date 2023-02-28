Carlson Capital L P Makes New Investment in Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT)

Carlson Capital L P bought a new position in Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 26,100 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,977,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 18.5% in the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,764,637 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $359,818,000 after acquiring an additional 431,262 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 16.5% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,530,530 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $191,711,000 after acquiring an additional 358,911 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 139.1% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 569,056 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $74,062,000 after acquiring an additional 331,067 shares in the last quarter. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 35.2% in the third quarter. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,001,664 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $75,886,000 after acquiring an additional 261,033 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 66.2% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 418,403 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $54,456,000 after acquiring an additional 166,627 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.16% of the company’s stock.

Euronet Worldwide Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:EEFT opened at $108.53 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.58. The company has a market cap of $5.41 billion, a PE ratio of 24.50 and a beta of 1.37. Euronet Worldwide, Inc. has a 52 week low of $71.60 and a 52 week high of $141.20. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $105.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $93.58.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup cut shares of Euronet Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $117.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of Euronet Worldwide in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Euronet Worldwide from $131.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Wolfe Research cut shares of Euronet Worldwide from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $98.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Euronet Worldwide from $105.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Euronet Worldwide currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $119.38.

Euronet Worldwide, Inc engages in the provision of electronic payment and transaction processing solutions for financial institutions, retailers, service providers, and individual consumers. It operates through the following segments: Electronic Fund Transfer (EFT) Processing, Epay, Money Transfer, and Corporate Services, Eliminations, and Other.

