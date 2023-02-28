Carlson Capital L P Purchases 35,000 Shares of Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSHA)

Carlson Capital L P boosted its position in Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSHA – Get Rating) by 21.2% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 200,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 35,000 shares during the quarter. Carlson Capital L P’s holdings in Taysha Gene Therapies were worth $386,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nantahala Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Taysha Gene Therapies by 23.2% in the second quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC now owns 1,643,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,114,000 after buying an additional 309,491 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Taysha Gene Therapies by 14.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,012,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,599,000 after buying an additional 128,517 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Taysha Gene Therapies by 109.0% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 523,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,948,000 after buying an additional 273,100 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Taysha Gene Therapies by 7.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 499,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,255,000 after buying an additional 35,045 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Laurion Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Taysha Gene Therapies in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,646,000. 45.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on TSHA. BTIG Research lowered shares of Taysha Gene Therapies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies from $15.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. JMP Securities cut their price target on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies from $6.00 to $4.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Taysha Gene Therapies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $13.00 price target (down previously from $24.00) on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Taysha Gene Therapies presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $9.71.

Shares of NASDAQ TSHA opened at $0.96 on Tuesday. Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $0.91 and a twelve month high of $7.08. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.40, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.30.

Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc, a gene therapy company, focuses on developing and commercializing adeno-associated virus-based gene therapies for the treatment of monogenic diseases of the central nervous system. It primarily develops TSHA-120 for the treatment of giant axonal neuropathy; TSHA-102 for the treatment of Rett syndrome; TSHA-121 for the treatment of CLN1 disease; TSHA-118 for the treatment of CLN1 disease; TSHA-105 foe the treatment of for SLC13A5 Deficiency; and TSHA-101 for the treatment of GM2 gangliosidosis.

