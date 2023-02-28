Carlson Capital L P Purchases New Holdings in The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM)

Carlson Capital L P bought a new position in shares of The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 2,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $680,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Impact Advisors LLC bought a new position in Boston Beer during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $138,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in Boston Beer by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 13,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,351,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Boston Beer by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,331,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its holdings in Boston Beer by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 10,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,410,000 after buying an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gagnon Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Boston Beer by 2,099.7% during the 3rd quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC now owns 14,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,734,000 after buying an additional 13,963 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on SAM. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded Boston Beer from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $320.00 to $255.00 in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Citigroup started coverage on Boston Beer in a report on Thursday, February 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $370.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Boston Beer from $400.00 to $375.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 16th. UBS Group cut their price target on Boston Beer from $416.00 to $376.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Boston Beer from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $331.00 to $275.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $335.19.

Shares of SAM stock opened at $328.20 on Tuesday. The Boston Beer Company, Inc. has a 1 year low of $287.00 and a 1 year high of $422.75. The stock has a market cap of $4.04 billion, a PE ratio of 60.44 and a beta of 1.05. The business’s fifty day moving average is $353.50 and its 200-day moving average is $356.27.

Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.93) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($1.65). Boston Beer had a net margin of 3.12% and a return on equity of 8.36%. The firm had revenue of $447.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $392.76 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.09) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that The Boston Beer Company, Inc. will post 8 earnings per share for the current year.

Boston Beer Co, Inc engages in the production of alcoholic beverages. Its brands include Truly Hard Seltzer, Twisted Tea, Samuel Adams, Angry Orchard, Hard Cider and Dogfish Head Craft Brewery. Boston Beer produces alcohol beverages, including hard seltzer, malt beverages (“beers“), and hard cider at company-owned breweries and its cidery, and under contract arrangements at other brewery locations.

