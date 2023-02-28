Carlson Capital L P Takes Position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Carlson Capital L P purchased a new stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 45,000 shares of the chip maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,160,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of INTC. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Intel by 4.0% during the third quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 88,347 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $2,277,000 after purchasing an additional 3,363 shares during the last quarter. Caxton Associates LP raised its holdings in Intel by 121.0% during the third quarter. Caxton Associates LP now owns 87,079 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $2,244,000 after purchasing an additional 47,670 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. raised its holdings in Intel by 31.9% during the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 609,094 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $15,696,000 after purchasing an additional 147,405 shares during the last quarter. CNB Bank raised its holdings in Intel by 1.5% during the third quarter. CNB Bank now owns 34,497 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $889,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Israel Discount Bank of New York raised its holdings in Intel by 30.2% during the third quarter. Israel Discount Bank of New York now owns 17,642 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $454,000 after purchasing an additional 4,096 shares during the last quarter. 59.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Intel alerts:

Intel Price Performance

INTC stock opened at $24.90 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $28.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.83. The company has a market cap of $103.01 billion, a PE ratio of 12.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.98 and a beta of 0.78. Intel Co. has a 12-month low of $24.59 and a 12-month high of $52.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Intel Cuts Dividend

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The chip maker reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $14.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.49 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 7.45% and a net margin of 12.71%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 31.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.09 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 0.56 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Sunday, May 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 4th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is presently 74.49%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 9,000 shares of Intel stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 31st. The shares were bought at an average price of $27.83 per share, for a total transaction of $250,470.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 9,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $250,470. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Intel news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 31st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $27.83 per share, for a total transaction of $250,470.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 9,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $250,470. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 9,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $25.68 per share, for a total transaction of $249,096.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 18,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $480,216. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 20,500 shares of company stock worth $549,768 over the last quarter. 0.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently issued reports on INTC. Northland Securities reduced their price objective on Intel from $52.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $24.00 price objective on Intel in a report on Friday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $28.00 price target on Intel in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Intel from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a $20.00 price target on Intel in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.25.

About Intel

(Get Rating)

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center and AI (DCAI), Network and Edge (NEX), Mobileye, Accelerated Computing Systems and Graphics (AXG), Intel Foundry Services (IFS), and All Other.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.