Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC Cuts Stock Position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC lowered its holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) by 23.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,213 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 676 shares during the period. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $186,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Starbucks by 4.7% in the third quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 6,052 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $510,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. raised its stake in shares of Starbucks by 11.4% in the third quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 149,118 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $12,565,000 after buying an additional 15,212 shares during the period. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. raised its stake in shares of Starbucks by 24.9% in the second quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 42,692 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $3,262,000 after buying an additional 8,506 shares during the period. Trust Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Starbucks by 3.3% in the second quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 12,179 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $930,000 after buying an additional 384 shares during the period. Finally, McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of Starbucks by 1.1% in the third quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. now owns 69,744 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $5,877,000 after buying an additional 744 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.16% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Starbucks news, Director Clara Shih sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.29, for a total value of $723,030.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 13,661 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,411,044.69. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Starbucks news, Director Clara Shih sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.29, for a total value of $723,030.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 13,661 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,411,044.69. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 3,960 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.50, for a total value of $421,740.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 57,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,172,953. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 14,658 shares of company stock worth $1,543,736. 1.98% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Starbucks Price Performance

Several brokerages have issued reports on SBUX. StockNews.com lowered Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Barclays boosted their price objective on Starbucks from $121.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Starbucks in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $120.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Starbucks from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $108.46.

Shares of SBUX stock opened at $102.44 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $117.73 billion, a PE ratio of 35.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.92. Starbucks Co. has a 1-year low of $68.39 and a 1-year high of $110.83. The business has a 50-day moving average of $104.72 and a 200 day moving average of $95.94.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The coffee company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $8.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.78 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 10.09% and a negative return on equity of 39.78%. The company’s revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.72 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Starbucks Co. will post 3.41 EPS for the current year.

Starbucks Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 10th were issued a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 9th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 73.87%.

Starbucks Company Profile

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, Channel Development, and Corporate and Other. The North America segment focuses on the United States and Canada. The International segment is involved in China, Japan, Asia Pacific, Europe, Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and Caribbean.

