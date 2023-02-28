Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC Grows Stake in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC raised its holdings in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 463 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $154,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Deere & Company by 8.3% during the third quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,577 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,528,000 after buying an additional 352 shares during the period. Cohen & Steers Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 23.8% in the third quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 55,743 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $18,612,000 after purchasing an additional 10,727 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 10.4% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 142,408 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $47,548,000 after purchasing an additional 13,428 shares during the period. Horizon Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 98.0% in the third quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 4,940 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,649,000 after purchasing an additional 2,445 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Street Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Deere & Company in the third quarter valued at approximately $377,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.72% of the company’s stock.

Deere & Company Price Performance

NYSE:DE opened at $421.63 on Tuesday. Deere & Company has a one year low of $283.81 and a one year high of $448.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 2.07. The firm has a market cap of $124.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.64, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $423.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $399.67.

Deere & Company Increases Dividend

Deere & Company ( NYSE:DE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 17th. The industrial products company reported $6.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.53 by $1.02. Deere & Company had a net margin of 14.71% and a return on equity of 41.17%. The company had revenue of $11.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.14 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.92 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 33.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Deere & Company will post 29.98 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. This is a positive change from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.80%.

Insider Transactions at Deere & Company

In other news, insider Ryan D. Campbell sold 11,429 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $439.69, for a total transaction of $5,025,217.01. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,780,604.43. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DE has been the subject of a number of research reports. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Deere & Company from $463.00 to $513.00 in a report on Monday, November 28th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $447.00 to $582.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 25th. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $520.00 price objective on shares of Deere & Company in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $415.00 to $492.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $470.00 to $512.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $460.81.

Deere & Company Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Deere & Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry, and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacture of a full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

Recommended Stories

