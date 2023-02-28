Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC Has $119,000 Stock Position in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC lowered its stake in shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) by 19.4% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,424 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 343 shares during the quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $119,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Blackstone during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Blackstone during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. HWG Holdings LP bought a new stake in shares of Blackstone during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Blackstone in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont raised its stake in Blackstone by 133.3% in the 3rd quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 350 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.39% of the company’s stock.

Get Blackstone alerts:

Blackstone Stock Performance

BX opened at $89.93 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $63.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.52. Blackstone Inc. has a 52-week low of $71.72 and a 52-week high of $132.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. The business’s fifty day moving average is $86.43 and its 200-day moving average is $89.47.

Blackstone Increases Dividend

Blackstone ( NYSE:BX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The asset manager reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.62 billion. Blackstone had a return on equity of 18.89% and a net margin of 20.52%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.71 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Blackstone Inc. will post 4.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 13th. Investors of record on Monday, February 6th were paid a $0.91 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 3rd. This is a positive change from Blackstone’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.05%. Blackstone’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 153.59%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently weighed in on BX. CICC Research began coverage on Blackstone in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Blackstone from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $104.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Blackstone from $127.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Blackstone from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on Blackstone from $86.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $112.33.

Insider Activity at Blackstone

In related news, major shareholder Holdings I/Ii Gp L. Blackstone sold 6,341,568 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total value of $50,732,544.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 83,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $664,872. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Ruth Porat bought 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $83.55 per share, for a total transaction of $1,671,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,671,000. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Holdings I/Ii Gp L. Blackstone sold 6,341,568 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total value of $50,732,544.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 83,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $664,872. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 6,672,068 shares of company stock valued at $69,683,744 over the last ninety days. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Blackstone Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Blackstone, Inc engages in the provision of investment and fund management services. It operates through the following segments: Private Equity, Real Estate, Hedge Fund Solutions and Credit. The Private Equity segment consists of its flagship corporate private equity funds, Blackstone Capital Partners funds, sector-focused corporate private equity funds, including energy-focused funds, Blackstone Energy Partners funds, and Blackstone Core Equity Partners.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Blackstone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackstone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.