Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC Has $139,000 Stock Position in STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG)

Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC lifted its stake in STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG – Get Rating) by 37.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,862 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,318 shares during the period. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC’s holdings in STAG Industrial were worth $139,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in STAG Industrial during the second quarter worth $27,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in STAG Industrial by 2,252.3% during the second quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,035 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 991 shares in the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in STAG Industrial during the third quarter worth $34,000. Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in STAG Industrial by 742.3% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,373 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 1,210 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in STAG Industrial by 32.0% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,815 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.21% of the company’s stock.

STAG Industrial Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE STAG opened at $34.01 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $34.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.45. STAG Industrial, Inc. has a 52-week low of $26.56 and a 52-week high of $42.49. The stock has a market cap of $6.10 billion, a PE ratio of 34.01, a PEG ratio of 4.75 and a beta of 1.02.

STAG Industrial Dividend Announcement

Insider Activity at STAG Industrial

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 17th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be issued a $0.1225 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $1.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.32%. STAG Industrial’s dividend payout ratio is 147.00%.

In related news, insider Benjamin S. Butcher sold 19,923 shares of STAG Industrial stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.69, for a total value of $691,128.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $245,882.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have weighed in on STAG. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of STAG Industrial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $36.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on STAG Industrial in a report on Monday, February 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $41.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet raised STAG Industrial from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on STAG Industrial from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.83.

STAG Industrial Profile

STAG Industrial, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which focuses on acquisition, ownership and operation of single-tenant, industrial properties throughout the United States. The company was founded by Benjamin S. Butcher on July 21, 2010 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

