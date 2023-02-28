Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC Has $40,000 Holdings in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH)

Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH – Get Rating) by 54.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 159 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF were worth $40,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 16.3% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 342,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,546,000 after purchasing an additional 47,908 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 6.0% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 316,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,988,000 after purchasing an additional 17,910 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 261.9% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 248,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,792,000 after purchasing an additional 179,609 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 124.0% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 229,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,071,000 after purchasing an additional 127,055 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 10.6% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 209,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,455,000 after purchasing an additional 20,202 shares during the period.

Get iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:IYH opened at $269.02 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $279.73 and its 200-day moving average is $274.52. iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF has a 52 week low of $247.38 and a 52 week high of $301.63.

iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF Profile

iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Healthcare Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Health Care Index (the Index).

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IYH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.