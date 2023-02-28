Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC Has $42,000 Holdings in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC boosted its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Rating) by 28.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 130 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 29 shares during the period. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $42,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IDXX. Caxton Associates LP increased its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 157.2% in the 3rd quarter. Caxton Associates LP now owns 4,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,571,000 after purchasing an additional 2,948 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 75.6% in the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 274.1% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 24,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,005,000 after purchasing an additional 18,001 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management increased its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 25.9% in the 3rd quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 177,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,829,000 after purchasing an additional 36,483 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 321.8% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 75,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,735,000 after purchasing an additional 57,922 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.90% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on IDXX. Barclays upped their target price on IDEXX Laboratories from $582.00 to $590.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on IDEXX Laboratories from $465.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on IDEXX Laboratories from $573.00 to $543.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Atlantic Securities increased their price objective on IDEXX Laboratories from $470.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on IDEXX Laboratories from $525.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $514.75.

Insider Activity

IDEXX Laboratories Stock Up 0.0 %

In other news, Director Daniel M. Junius sold 3,046 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $424.91, for a total value of $1,294,275.86. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,261,132.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In related news, Director M Anne Szostak sold 740 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $428.55, for a total value of $317,127.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $539,973. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Daniel M. Junius sold 3,046 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $424.91, for a total value of $1,294,275.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,261,132.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 9,786 shares of company stock valued at $4,433,623. 2.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of IDEXX Laboratories stock opened at $468.18 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.30, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $464.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $405.23. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 12-month low of $317.06 and a 12-month high of $560.92.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The company reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.13. IDEXX Laboratories had a return on equity of 124.51% and a net margin of 20.17%. The firm had revenue of $828.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $820.91 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.89 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 9.56 earnings per share for the current year.

IDEXX Laboratories Company Profile

(Get Rating)

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of products and services for the animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy and water testing markets. It operates through the following segments: Companion Animal Group (CAG), Water, Livestock, Poultry and Dairy (LPD), and Other.

See Also

