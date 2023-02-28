Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC Has $54,000 Position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC increased its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Rating) by 39.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 78 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 22 shares during the period. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $54,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in REGN. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 92.5% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,694,308 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,001,556,000 after acquiring an additional 813,967 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 108.3% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 583,062 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $344,665,000 after acquiring an additional 303,200 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth $136,678,000. FMR LLC lifted its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,176,199 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,015,457,000 after acquiring an additional 193,175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth $116,414,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Regeneron Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Regeneron Pharmaceuticals news, Director Bonnie L. Bassler sold 218 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $779.00, for a total transaction of $169,822.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $842,878. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CFO Robert E. Landry sold 739 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $764.50, for a total transaction of $564,965.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 32,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,544,272.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Bonnie L. Bassler sold 218 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $779.00, for a total transaction of $169,822.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,082 shares in the company, valued at $842,878. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 26,555 shares of company stock valued at $20,640,437. 8.99% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $757.79 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 5.06, a quick ratio of 4.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $82.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.25. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $538.01 and a 1-year high of $800.48. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $736.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $716.13.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $12.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.18 by $4.38. The firm had revenue of $3.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.11 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 35.64% and a return on equity of 22.87%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 31.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $23.72 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 34.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

REGN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $800.00 to $860.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $868.00 to $873.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $850.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $775.00 to $765.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, SVB Leerink upped their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $770.00 to $834.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $803.19.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, invention, development, manufacture, and commercialization of medicines. Its product portfolio includes the following brands: EYLEA, Dupixent, Praluent, Kevzara, Libtayo, ARCALYST, and ZALTRAP. The firm accelerates the traditional drug development process through its proprietary VelociSuite technologies such as VelocImmune, which uses unique genetically-humanized mice to produce optimized fully-human antibodies and bispecific antibodies.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.