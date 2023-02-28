Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC Has $63,000 Stock Position in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC boosted its position in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating) by 50.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 89 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $63,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ORLY. Riverview Trust Co grew its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 56.5% in the 3rd quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 36 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. acquired a new position in O’Reilly Automotive in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in O’Reilly Automotive in the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 80.6% in the 2nd quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 65 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New Millennium Group LLC acquired a new position in O’Reilly Automotive in the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000. 90.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at O’Reilly Automotive

In other news, SVP Jason Lee Tarrant sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $856.81, for a total transaction of $1,285,215.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,351 shares in the company, valued at $1,157,550.31. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.73% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

O’Reilly Automotive Trading Up 1.7 %

ORLY has been the topic of a number of research reports. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $800.00 to $890.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Barclays began coverage on O’Reilly Automotive in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $815.00 target price on the stock. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $900.00 target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $820.00 target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $892.00 to $921.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $859.60.

O’Reilly Automotive stock opened at $845.96 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $52.94 billion, a PE ratio of 25.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.91. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 12 month low of $562.90 and a 12 month high of $873.94. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $824.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $787.22.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The specialty retailer reported $8.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.71 by $0.66. O’Reilly Automotive had a negative return on equity of 234.76% and a net margin of 15.08%. The company had revenue of $3.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.50 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $7.64 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 36.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

O’Reilly Automotive Profile

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc owns and operates retail outlets in the United States. It engages in the distribution and retailing of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the U.S., serving both professional installers and do-it-yourself customers. It provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, including alternators, starters, fuel pumps, water pumps, brake system components, batteries, belts, hoses, temperature controls, chassis parts and engine parts, maintenance items consisting of oil, antifreeze products, fluids, filters, lighting products, engine additives, and appearance products, and accessories, such as floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

