Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC Purchases 1,108 Shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC boosted its position in shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating) by 117.7% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,049 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 1,108 shares during the quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $74,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SLB. Sawtooth Solutions LLC increased its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 12,150 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $436,000 after acquiring an additional 388 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Schlumberger in the 3rd quarter valued at about $180,000. Moody National Bank Trust Division increased its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 29,675 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,065,000 after acquiring an additional 983 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund increased its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 200,127 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $7,185,000 after acquiring an additional 13,430 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clarius Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 11.7% in the 3rd quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 13,509 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $485,000 after acquiring an additional 1,414 shares during the last quarter. 80.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Schlumberger Trading Up 0.9 %

NYSE SLB opened at $54.40 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $77.69 billion, a PE ratio of 22.67, a PEG ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Schlumberger Limited has a 12 month low of $30.65 and a 12 month high of $62.78. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $54.79 and a 200-day moving average of $48.33.

Schlumberger Increases Dividend

Schlumberger ( NYSE:SLB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 20th. The oil and gas company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $7.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.80 billion. Schlumberger had a return on equity of 18.51% and a net margin of 12.25%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.41 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Schlumberger Limited will post 3.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 8th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 7th. This is an increase from Schlumberger’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.67%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently commented on SLB. Susquehanna upped their price target on Schlumberger from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Raymond James started coverage on Schlumberger in a research report on Friday, December 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Schlumberger from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Schlumberger from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Schlumberger from $62.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $62.38.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Abdellah Merad sold 70,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.20, for a total value of $4,004,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 204,357 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,689,220.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Dianne B. Ralston sold 10,493 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.52, for a total value of $551,092.36. Following the sale, the insider now owns 23,379 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,227,865.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Abdellah Merad sold 70,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.20, for a total value of $4,004,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 204,357 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,689,220.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 233,696 shares of company stock valued at $13,249,355. 0.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Schlumberger Profile

Schlumberger NV engages in the provision of technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production, and processing to the oil and gas industry. It operates through the following business segments: Digital and Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The Digital and Integration segment combines the company’s digital solutions and data products with its Asset Performance Solutions (APS).

Further Reading

