Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC Purchases 694 Shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC increased its position in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) by 5.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,326 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 694 shares during the period. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC’s holdings in CSX were worth $91,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in CSX during the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. Webster Bank N. A. bought a new position in CSX during the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. Godsey & Gibb Inc. bought a new position in CSX during the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,000. Orion Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in CSX by 504.0% during the 3rd quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 1,830 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,527 shares during the period. Finally, Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in CSX by 94.2% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,884 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 914 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.91% of the company’s stock.

Get CSX alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Susquehanna upped their target price on shares of CSX from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of CSX from $36.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of CSX from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of CSX from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, Benchmark reduced their price target on shares of CSX from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.58.

CSX Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of CSX opened at $30.77 on Tuesday. CSX Co. has a 1 year low of $25.80 and a 1 year high of $38.63. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The firm has a market cap of $63.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.23.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The transportation company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $3.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.72 billion. CSX had a net margin of 28.05% and a return on equity of 31.48%. CSX’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.42 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that CSX Co. will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CSX Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be issued a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.43%. This is a boost from CSX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 27th. CSX’s payout ratio is 20.62%.

CSX Profile

(Get Rating)

CSX Corp. engages in the provision of rail-based freight transportation services. Its services include rail service, the transport of intermodal containers and trailers, rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. The company was founded in 1827 and is headquartered in Jacksonville, FL.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for CSX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CSX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.