Cars.com (NYSE:CARS) PT Raised to $23.00 at BTIG Research

Cars.com (NYSE:CARS – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by BTIG Research from $20.00 to $23.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, DA Davidson reduced their price objective on shares of Cars.com from $18.00 to $17.50 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 4th.

Cars.com Price Performance

Shares of CARS opened at $19.05 on Friday. Cars.com has a fifty-two week low of $8.75 and a fifty-two week high of $20.42. The company has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.20 and a beta of 1.97. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.40.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Cars.com ( NYSE:CARS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $168.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $166.30 million. Cars.com had a net margin of 2.63% and a return on equity of 4.44%. Cars.com’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.09) EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Cars.com will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CARS. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Cars.com by 55.2% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 37,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $534,000 after buying an additional 13,181 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its stake in shares of Cars.com by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 55,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $808,000 after purchasing an additional 6,904 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Cars.com by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,505,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,591,000 after purchasing an additional 45,753 shares in the last quarter. Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Cars.com during the 1st quarter worth approximately $215,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new position in shares of Cars.com during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,534,000. 97.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Cars.com

Cars.com Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a digital automotive marketplace that connects local car dealers to consumers in the United States. The company offers a suite of digital solutions that creates connections between individuals researching cars or looking to purchase a car with car dealerships and automotive original equipment manufacturers.

