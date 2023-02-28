Cars.com (NYSE:CARS) PT Raised to $23.00 at BTIG Research

Cars.com (NYSE:CARS – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by BTIG Research from $20.00 to $23.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.
Separately, DA Davidson reduced their price objective on shares of Cars.com from $18.00 to $17.50 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 4th.
Shares of CARS opened at $19.05 on Friday. Cars.com has a fifty-two week low of $8.75 and a fifty-two week high of $20.42. The company has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.20 and a beta of 1.97. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.40.
A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CARS. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Cars.com by 55.2% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 37,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $534,000 after buying an additional 13,181 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its stake in shares of Cars.com by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 55,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $808,000 after purchasing an additional 6,904 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Cars.com by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,505,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,591,000 after purchasing an additional 45,753 shares in the last quarter. Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Cars.com during the 1st quarter worth approximately $215,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new position in shares of Cars.com during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,534,000. 97.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Cars.com Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a digital automotive marketplace that connects local car dealers to consumers in the United States. The company offers a suite of digital solutions that creates connections between individuals researching cars or looking to purchase a car with car dealerships and automotive original equipment manufacturers.
