Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC Boosts Holdings in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Get Rating) by 15.0% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 39,219 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,111 shares during the quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $1,977,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Evoke Wealth LLC increased its holdings in DuPont de Nemours by 84.7% in the 2nd quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 556 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 76.0% during the second quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 595 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 833.8% in the third quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 663 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 592 shares during the last quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE purchased a new stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours in the second quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Rock Creek Group LP boosted its stake in DuPont de Nemours by 56.6% during the second quarter. Rock Creek Group LP now owns 764 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.91% of the company’s stock.

Get DuPont de Nemours alerts:

DuPont de Nemours Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE DD opened at $73.03 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a current ratio of 3.02. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $72.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $64.86. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $49.52 and a fifty-two week high of $78.98. The company has a market cap of $33.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.13, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.43.

DuPont de Nemours Increases Dividend

DuPont de Nemours ( NYSE:DD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The basic materials company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.10. DuPont de Nemours had a return on equity of 6.45% and a net margin of 44.54%. The firm had revenue of $3.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.08 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 27.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be issued a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.97%. This is an increase from DuPont de Nemours’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 27th. DuPont de Nemours’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.07%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DD has been the topic of several recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on DuPont de Nemours from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $72.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Barclays lifted their price target on DuPont de Nemours from $71.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on DuPont de Nemours from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.14.

DuPont de Nemours Profile

(Get Rating)

DuPont de Nemours, Inc operates as a holding company engaged in the development of specialty materials, chemicals, and agricultural products. It operates through the following segments: Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Corporate & Others. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies differentiated materials and systems for a broad range of consumer electronics including mobile devices, television monitors, personal computers and electronics used in a variety of industries.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for DuPont de Nemours Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DuPont de Nemours and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.