Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC Boosts Stock Position in Saul Centers, Inc. (NYSE:BFS)

Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Saul Centers, Inc. (NYSE:BFS – Get Rating) by 14.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 67,295 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 8,675 shares during the period. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC owned about 0.28% of Saul Centers worth $2,524,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Saul Centers in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $273,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Saul Centers by 2.1% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 31,237 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,171,000 after buying an additional 630 shares during the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al lifted its stake in shares of Saul Centers by 96.6% in the 3rd quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 10,026 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $376,000 after acquiring an additional 4,926 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Saul Centers by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 53,956 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,023,000 after acquiring an additional 4,302 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in Saul Centers by 968.3% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,568 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $134,000 after acquiring an additional 3,234 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.43% of the company’s stock.

Saul Centers Price Performance

Shares of NYSE BFS opened at $39.42 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.48, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 1.76. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.53. Saul Centers, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $36.21 and a fifty-two week high of $56.22. The company has a market capitalization of $942.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.89 and a beta of 1.16.

Saul Centers Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 17th were paid a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 13th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.99%. Saul Centers’s dividend payout ratio is currently 143.03%.

A number of research firms recently commented on BFS. Raymond James lowered shares of Saul Centers from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. StockNews.com cut shares of Saul Centers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, B. Riley decreased their price target on shares of Saul Centers from $53.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Monday, November 21st.

About Saul Centers

(Get Rating)

Saul Centers, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership, management, and development of income producing properties. It operates through the following segments: Shopping Centers and Mixed-Use Properties. The Shopping Centers segment consists of community and neighbourhood shopping centers which are anchored by supermarkets, discount department stores, and drug stores.

Further Reading

