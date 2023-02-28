Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC Boosts Stock Position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (NYSEARCA:BIL)

Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (NYSEARCA:BIL – Get Rating) by 51.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 40,105 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,588 shares during the period. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF were worth $3,674,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Horizon Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 31.9% in the 3rd quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 12,409,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,132,274,000 after purchasing an additional 2,999,283 shares during the last quarter. PFS Investments Inc. boosted its stake in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 16.4% during the third quarter. PFS Investments Inc. now owns 9,344,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $855,955,000 after buying an additional 1,313,875 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 929.2% during the third quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 2,097,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,103,000 after acquiring an additional 1,893,421 shares during the last quarter. Elm Partners Management LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 1.3% in the third quarter. Elm Partners Management LLC now owns 1,807,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,560,000 after acquiring an additional 23,107 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 19.5% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 1,406,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,877,000 after acquiring an additional 230,043 shares during the last quarter.

BIL stock opened at $91.70 on Tuesday. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF has a 12 month low of $91.33 and a 12 month high of $91.74. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $91.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $91.53.

SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF Profile

The SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (BIL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of all publicly issued zero-coupon US Treasury bills with a maturity of at least 1 month, but less than 3 months. BIL was launched on May 25, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

