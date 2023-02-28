Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC Decreases Stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG)

Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC lessened its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Get Rating) by 18.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,201 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,013 shares during the quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF were worth $2,191,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EFG. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 49.9% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,240,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,686,302,000 after acquiring an additional 7,733,455 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 19.5% in the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 8,827,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $724,500,000 after buying an additional 1,442,788 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 47.4% during the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 2,246,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,011,000 after buying an additional 722,390 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 119.6% in the 2nd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 1,256,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,946,000 after buying an additional 684,107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 45.2% in the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 1,341,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,317,000 after acquiring an additional 417,585 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of EFG opened at $89.12 on Tuesday. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $67.58 and a 12-month high of $85.81. The company has a 50-day moving average of $88.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $83.31.

About iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.