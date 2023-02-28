Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC Has $3.45 Million Position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV)

Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Get Rating) by 55.2% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 89,567 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 31,853 shares during the period. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $3,451,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EFV. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,120,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,156,000 after acquiring an additional 16,969 shares in the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 5.8% in the third quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 44,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,708,000 after purchasing an additional 2,449 shares in the last quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,891,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 118.4% during the 3rd quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 19,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $733,000 after purchasing an additional 10,318 shares in the last quarter. Finally, VPR Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 38.9% during the 3rd quarter. VPR Management LLC now owns 35,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,376,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of EFV opened at $48.77 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $48.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.67. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a twelve month low of $49.15 and a twelve month high of $59.57.

About iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

