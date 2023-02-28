Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC Increases Stock Position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 26,960 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,320 shares during the period. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $2,351,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IJR. Whitcomb & Hess Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Whitcomb & Hess Inc. now owns 134,898 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $11,762,000 after acquiring an additional 2,421 shares during the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA raised its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 4.4% during the third quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 35,601 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,104,000 after purchasing an additional 1,507 shares in the last quarter. FAS Wealth Partners lifted its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 2.1% during the third quarter. FAS Wealth Partners now owns 130,987 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $11,421,000 after purchasing an additional 2,742 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 7.4% in the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 80,976 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,060,000 after acquiring an additional 5,562 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SkyOak Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC now owns 46,714 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,073,000 after purchasing an additional 4,284 shares during the period.

iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJR opened at $102.42 on Tuesday. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 12 month low of $86.40 and a 12 month high of $111.39. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $100.47 and its 200 day moving average is $97.87. The company has a market capitalization of $70.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.13.

iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

