Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC Makes New Investment in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS)

Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 18,926 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $3,093,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CDNS. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 2.7% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 21,529 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,541,000 after buying an additional 571 shares during the period. Prudential PLC bought a new position in shares of Cadence Design Systems in the 1st quarter worth $1,160,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 1,030.1% during the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 2,780 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $457,000 after purchasing an additional 2,534 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 108.3% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 225 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its stake in Cadence Design Systems by 26.8% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 16,231 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,669,000 after purchasing an additional 3,433 shares during the last quarter. 84.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Lip Bu Tan sold 42,500 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.39, for a total value of $7,369,075.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 602,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $104,482,906.71. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Lip Bu Tan sold 42,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.39, for a total value of $7,369,075.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 602,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $104,482,906.71. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Paul Cunningham sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.56, for a total transaction of $39,390.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 93,189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,682,858.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 183,940 shares of company stock worth $33,059,779. Corporate insiders own 1.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CDNS opened at $193.18 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $177.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $169.49. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $132.32 and a 1 year high of $202.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.17.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 13th. The software maker reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.04. Cadence Design Systems had a net margin of 23.83% and a return on equity of 33.89%. The business had revenue of $899.88 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $884.23 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.67 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 3.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CDNS. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $206.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Atlantic Securities raised Cadence Design Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $200.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Cadence Design Systems from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. StockNews.com upgraded Cadence Design Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, January 29th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on Cadence Design Systems from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $211.55.

Cadence Design Systems, Inc engages in the design and development of integrated circuits and electronic devices. Its products include electronic design automation, software, emulation hardware, and intellectual property, commonly referred to as verification IP, and design IP. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Other Americas, China, Other Asia, Europe, Middle East and Africa and Japan.

