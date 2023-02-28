Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC Purchases 1,700 Shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 19.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,528 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $2,814,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,013,660 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $538,170,000 after acquiring an additional 107,600 shares during the period. Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 0.6% during the third quarter. Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. now owns 9,213 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,462,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $655,000. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $266,000. Finally, Wealthspire Advisors LLC increased its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 23.3% during the 3rd quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 21,046 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,625,000 after buying an additional 3,979 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Invesco QQQ Trust alerts:

Invesco QQQ Trust Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:QQQ opened at $293.94 on Tuesday. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 12-month low of $254.26 and a 12-month high of $371.83. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $285.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $286.39.

Invesco QQQ Trust Increases Dividend

Invesco QQQ Trust Profile

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 20th were given a $0.655 dividend. This represents a $2.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 19th. This is a positive change from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52.

(Get Rating)

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QQQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.