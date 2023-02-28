Caxton Associates LP Buys Shares of 17,686 Ball Co. (NYSE:BALL)

Caxton Associates LP bought a new stake in shares of Ball Co. (NYSE:BALL – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 17,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $855,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Ball during the third quarter valued at $123,000. Cibc World Markets Corp bought a new position in shares of Ball during the third quarter valued at $230,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL purchased a new position in shares of Ball in the 3rd quarter worth about $236,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Ball in the 3rd quarter worth about $332,000. Finally, Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in Ball during the 3rd quarter valued at about $358,000. 82.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ball Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of BALL stock opened at $56.10 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14. Ball Co. has a 12 month low of $46.00 and a 12 month high of $94.79. The stock has a market cap of $17.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.16, a P/E/G ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $54.41.

Ball Announces Dividend

Ball ( NYSE:BALL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $3.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.69 billion. Ball had a return on equity of 24.47% and a net margin of 4.68%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.97 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Ball Co. will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.43%. Ball’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.87%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Ball news, Director John A. Hayes sold 100,000 shares of Ball stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.40, for a total transaction of $5,840,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 480,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,064,236.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director John A. Hayes sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.40, for a total value of $5,840,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 480,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,064,236.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Daniel William Fisher purchased 6,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $54.42 per share, for a total transaction of $348,288.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 107,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,877,196.74. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have issued reports on BALL. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Ball from $64.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Ball from $46.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Ball from $53.00 to $51.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 4th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Ball from $73.00 to $61.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on Ball from $51.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ball currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.31.

Ball Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ball Corp. provides metal packaging for beverages, foods, and household products. It operates through the following business segments: Beverage Packaging North and Central America, Beverage Packaging South America, Beverage Packaging Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA), and Aerospace. The Beverage Packaging North and Central America segment includes multi-year supply contracts to fillers of carbonated soft drinks, beer, energy drinks, and other beverages.

