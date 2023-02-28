Caxton Associates LP Grows Holdings in PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW)

Caxton Associates LP increased its stake in shares of PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW – Get Rating) by 8.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 36,635 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,716 shares during the period. Caxton Associates LP’s holdings in PacWest Bancorp were worth $828,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PACW. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in PacWest Bancorp during the third quarter worth $31,000. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new position in PacWest Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth about $45,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in PacWest Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at about $51,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in PacWest Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at about $97,000. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC purchased a new stake in PacWest Bancorp during the second quarter worth about $210,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.97% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at PacWest Bancorp

In related news, Director C William Hosler purchased 3,750 shares of PacWest Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $26.48 per share, with a total value of $99,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,750 shares in the company, valued at $99,300. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, Director C William Hosler purchased 3,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $26.48 per share, for a total transaction of $99,300.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $99,300. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Matthew P. Wagner sold 17,725 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.18, for a total value of $428,590.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 985,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,826,028.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.25% of the company’s stock.

PacWest Bancorp Price Performance

PacWest Bancorp Dividend Announcement

Shares of NASDAQ PACW opened at $27.94 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.29 billion, a PE ratio of 8.27 and a beta of 1.45. PacWest Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $21.29 and a fifty-two week high of $49.50.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 14th. PacWest Bancorp’s payout ratio is 29.59%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PACW has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of PacWest Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on PacWest Bancorp from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on PacWest Bancorp from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PacWest Bancorp has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.67.

PacWest Bancorp Profile

PacWest Bancorp is a bank holding company, which specializes in financial and banking solutions. It offers commercial banking services including real estate, construction, commercial loans, comprehensive deposit, and treasury management services to small and middle-market businesses through the Pacific Western Bank.

