Caxton Associates LP Grows Stock Position in SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG)

Caxton Associates LP boosted its stake in shares of SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG – Get Rating) by 67.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 23,658 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 9,534 shares during the period. Caxton Associates LP’s holdings in SL Green Realty were worth $950,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in SL Green Realty by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 16,015 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $739,000 after buying an additional 283 shares during the period. Bramshill Investments LLC grew its position in SL Green Realty by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bramshill Investments LLC now owns 15,464 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $714,000 after acquiring an additional 291 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its position in SL Green Realty by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 37,024 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,006,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. grew its position in SL Green Realty by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 13,250 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $532,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its position in SL Green Realty by 21.7% in the 2nd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 1,944 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.00% of the company’s stock.

Get SL Green Realty alerts:

SL Green Realty Price Performance

Shares of NYSE SLG opened at $34.73 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 2.64 and a current ratio of 2.64. SL Green Realty Corp. has a 1-year low of $32.15 and a 1-year high of $83.96. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $36.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.81.

SL Green Realty Cuts Dividend

SL Green Realty ( NYSE:SLG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The real estate investment trust reported ($1.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by ($2.49). The company had revenue of $197.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $194.74 million. SL Green Realty had a negative return on equity of 1.62% and a negative net margin of 9.44%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.52 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that SL Green Realty Corp. will post 5.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be paid a $0.2708 dividend. This represents a $3.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 27th. SL Green Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -218.12%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Mizuho cut their price objective on SL Green Realty from $48.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Barclays cut their price objective on SL Green Realty from $88.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. StockNews.com downgraded SL Green Realty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Scotiabank downgraded SL Green Realty from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $43.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on SL Green Realty to $36.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, SL Green Realty currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.13.

SL Green Realty Company Profile

(Get Rating)

3SL Green Realty Corp., Manhattan’s largest office landlord, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is focused primarily on acquiring, managing and maximizing value of Manhattan commercial properties. As of June 30, 2022, SL Green held interests in 64 buildings totaling 34.4 million square feet.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SL Green Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SL Green Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.