Caxton Associates LP Lowers Stock Position in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Caxton Associates LP reduced its stake in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating) by 15.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,568 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,008 shares during the quarter. Caxton Associates LP’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $1,006,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ITW. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 3.7% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 9,666 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,024,000 after acquiring an additional 348 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 4.2% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 9,070 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,899,000 after acquiring an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 54.7% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,859 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $599,000 after acquiring an additional 1,011 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 9.9% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 2,407 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $504,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 70.7% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 746 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $156,000 after acquiring an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. 79.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director David Byron Smith, Jr. purchased 1,390 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $221.81 per share, for a total transaction of $308,315.90. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 118,994 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,394,059.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, Director David Byron Smith, Jr. purchased 1,390 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $221.81 per share, for a total transaction of $308,315.90. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 118,994 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,394,059.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Vice Chairman Christopher A. O’herlihy sold 60,137 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.26, for a total transaction of $14,809,337.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 40,072 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,868,130.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Illinois Tool Works Stock Performance

Shares of ITW stock opened at $232.80 on Tuesday. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 12 month low of $173.52 and a 12 month high of $253.37. The stock has a market cap of $71.02 billion, a PE ratio of 23.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $230.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $215.45.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $2.34 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.60 by ($0.26). Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 19.04% and a return on equity of 87.15%. The business had revenue of $3.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.90 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.95 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 9.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Illinois Tool Works Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $1.31 per share. This represents a $5.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.58%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $213.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $222.00 to $255.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $172.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $210.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $170.00 to $183.00 in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $223.07.

Illinois Tool Works Profile

(Get Rating)

Illinois Tool Works, Inc engages in the manufacture of industrial products and equipment. It operates through the following segments: Automotive OEM, Test and Measurement and Electronics, Food Equipment, Polymers and Fluids, Welding, Construction Products, and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment produces components and fasteners for automotive-related applications.

Featured Stories

