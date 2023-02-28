Caxton Associates LP Makes New $1.03 Million Investment in Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW)

Caxton Associates LP acquired a new position in shares of Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 38,140 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,028,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in Highwoods Properties by 4,350.0% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,136 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 2,088 shares during the period. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Highwoods Properties during the 3rd quarter worth $61,000. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its position in shares of Highwoods Properties by 165.3% in the second quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 2,181 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 1,359 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management increased its position in shares of Highwoods Properties by 409.7% in the second quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 2,314 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 1,860 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Highwoods Properties by 152.6% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,913 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 1,760 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.57% of the company’s stock.

NYSE HIW opened at $26.69 on Tuesday. Highwoods Properties, Inc. has a 12 month low of $24.51 and a 12 month high of $47.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.16 and a beta of 1.14. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st will be issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 17th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.49%. Highwoods Properties’s payout ratio is currently 136.05%.

HIW has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Highwoods Properties from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Highwoods Properties from $29.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Highwoods Properties from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Highwoods Properties from $30.00 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.71.

Highwoods Properties, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the operation, acquisition and development of rental office properties. It operates through the following geographical segments: Atlanta, Charlotte, Nashville, Orlando, Raleigh, Richmond, and Tampa. The company was founded by Ronald P.

