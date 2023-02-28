Caxton Associates LP Makes New Investment in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

Caxton Associates LP purchased a new stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 4,395 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $979,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 196.1% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 767 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $171,000 after purchasing an additional 508 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in Becton, Dickinson and in the third quarter valued at $50,266,000. My Legacy Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 22.0% in the 3rd quarter. My Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 2,217 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $498,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP acquired a new position in Becton, Dickinson and during the third quarter worth approximately $5,269,000. Finally, MGO One Seven LLC raised its position in Becton, Dickinson and by 18.2% in the 2nd quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 1,160 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $286,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. 87.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on BDX. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $319.00 to $272.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Becton, Dickinson and to $255.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. StockNews.com raised shares of Becton, Dickinson and from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Becton, Dickinson and in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of Becton, Dickinson and to $270.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $275.70.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Becton, Dickinson and Stock Performance

In related news, EVP Richard Byrd sold 1,421 shares of Becton, Dickinson and stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.60, for a total value of $353,260.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,023,983.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BDX opened at $236.89 on Tuesday. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a one year low of $215.90 and a one year high of $277.29. The company has a 50-day moving average of $250.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $244.12. The stock has a market cap of $67.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.70, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.60.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.68 by $0.30. Becton, Dickinson and had a net margin of 8.47% and a return on equity of 13.52%. The firm had revenue of $4.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.59 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.64 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Becton, Dickinson and Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.91 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.54%. Becton, Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.68%.

Becton, Dickinson and Profile

Becton, Dickinson & Co engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products. It operates through the following segments: BD Medical, BD Life Sciences, and BD Interventional. The BD Medical segment produces medical technologies and devices that are used to help improve healthcare delivery.

Featured Articles

