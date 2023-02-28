Caxton Associates LP Purchases 2,780 Shares of Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE)

Caxton Associates LP grew its position in Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE – Get Rating) by 45.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,884 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 2,780 shares during the quarter. Caxton Associates LP’s holdings in Allegion were worth $797,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in Allegion during the second quarter worth $27,000. Adirondack Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of Allegion by 59.0% during the 3rd quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 318 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in Allegion by 172.9% in the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 322 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors grew its position in Allegion by 66.5% in the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 333 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Allegion by 83.6% in the second quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 369 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.78% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on ALLE shares. Vertical Research upgraded shares of Allegion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $128.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. TheStreet upgraded Allegion from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Allegion from $116.00 to $132.00 in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Allegion from $108.00 to $119.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Allegion from $127.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $122.78.

Allegion Stock Performance

NYSE:ALLE opened at $113.00 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.73. Allegion plc has a fifty-two week low of $87.33 and a fifty-two week high of $123.46. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $113.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $105.65. The company has a market capitalization of $9.93 billion, a PE ratio of 21.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.09.

Allegion (NYSE:ALLE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $861.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $849.15 million. Allegion had a net margin of 14.00% and a return on equity of 61.54%. Allegion’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.11 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Allegion plc will post 6.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Allegion Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.59%. This is an increase from Allegion’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. Allegion’s payout ratio is currently 31.66%.

About Allegion

Allegion Plc provides security products and solutions that keep people safe, secure and productive. It operates through the following three geographic segments: Americas, the Middle East, India, and Africa (EMEIA), and Asia Pacific. The Americas segment sells a range of products and solutions such as locks, locksets, portable locks, key systems, door closers, exit devices, doors and door systems, electronic products, and access control and time and attendance systems.

Featured Stories

