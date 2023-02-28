CBS (OTCMKTS:CBS.A) Hits New 1-Year Low at $25.14

CBS Corp. (OTCMKTS:CBS.A – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $25.14 and last traded at $25.32, with a volume of 43950 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $25.41.

CBS Stock Down 0.4 %

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $23.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.56. The stock has a market cap of $9.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 1.08.

About CBS

CBS Corporation operates as a mass media company worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Entertainment, Cable Networks, Publishing, and Local Media. The Entertainment segment distributes a schedule of news and public affairs broadcasts, and sports and entertainment programming; produces, acquires, and/or distributes programming, including series, specials, news, and public affairs; operates online content networks for information and entertainment; produces theatrical films; and digital streaming services.

